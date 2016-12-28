Pages Navigation Menu

Soccer-Gabon recall Sunderland’s Ndong for Nations Cup

African Nations Cup hosts Gabon restored Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong to their squad as they became the first country to name their final 23-man selection for next month’s finals. Ndong was kicked out last month after skipping training ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Mali but was named on Tuesday to take part in…

