Nigeria still cheapest country to buy cement in Africa— BUA
Nigeria Today
Nigeria still cheapest country to buy cement in Africa— BUA
Vanguard
Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu has said that in spite of over 40 per cent recent rise in the price of cement in Nigeria, the country still retains the most affordable pricing for the commodity in Africa. Cement. He …
