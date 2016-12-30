Sokoto Govt. approves N164. 4mn for stadium expansion

The Sokoto State Government has approved N164.4 million for the renovation and expansion of the Giginya Memorial Stadium, Sokoto.

The state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Musa Ausa, made the disclosure on Friday during an oversight visit by the state House of Assembly Committee on Sports and Youth Development to the stadium.

He said: “The state executive council has since approved the sum to standardise the stadium in order to improve and encourage sporting activities across the state.

“Moreover, the renovation will boost youth development and serve as a revenue generation avenue.’’

He thanked the committee members for the visit, and pledged continued cooperation of the ministry in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

The Chairman of the committee, Ibrahim Gidado (APC- Sokoto South I), said that the visit was to ascertain the level of implementation of the 2016 Budget by the ministry.

“One of the constitutional roles of the legislature is to ascertain the level implementation of allocations,” Gidado, said.

The chairman also assured the ministry of the support of the Assembly to ensure success of its activities.

He promised that the committee would work out modalities to move sports forward in the state, as well as encourage more developmental programmes for youths

The post Sokoto Govt. approves N164. 4mn for stadium expansion appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

