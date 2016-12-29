Sokoto Govt proposes N204.23bn budget for 2017
The Sokoto State Executive Council on Wednesday approved the state’s proposed budget of over N 204.23 billion for 2017. The Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Sahabi Gada, told newsmen after the council’s meeting in Sokoto that the budget would be presented to the state assembly on Thursday. Gada said:”Over sixty nine per cent of the…
The post Sokoto Govt proposes N204.23bn budget for 2017 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG