Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sokoto Govt. to deduct Education Levy from workers’ salaries

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Education | 0 comments

Sokoto State Government is set to commence the deduction of Education Levy from the salaries of public and civil servants from January 2017. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the deduction is to run for three consecutive years. Gov. Aminu Tambuwal disclosed this at a meeting with workers unions in Sokoto on Wednesday.…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Sokoto Govt. to deduct Education Levy from workers’ salaries appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.