Sokoto Govt. to deduct Education Levy from workers’ salaries
Sokoto State Government is set to commence the deduction of Education Levy from the salaries of public and civil servants from January 2017. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the deduction is to run for three consecutive years. Gov. Aminu Tambuwal disclosed this at a meeting with workers unions in Sokoto on Wednesday.…
