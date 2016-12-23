Sokoto State Zakkat Committee disburses N11.6mn to 157 indigent persons

The Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Committee on Friday disbursed N11.6 million to 157 indigents people across the state.

The Chairman of the Committee, Malam Lawal Maidoki made the disclosure at the commencement of the distribution in Sokoto.

Maidoki said that the gesture was part of the committee’s monthly support given to the needy in the state, in order to reduce their hardship and improve their living standard.

”The money given is to support the needy and encourage them to become self reliant.

“The gesture is also aimed at eradicating poverty and hunger among the entire people of Sokoto State and even beyond,” Maidoki said.

He urged the beneficiaries,” to always have faith in conducting all activities of life, as nothing in life can be achieved without faithfulness.”

He called on them to invest the token given to them wisely and to fervently pray for the state, the country and the leaders to succeed in fulfilling their campaign promises to the people.

Maidoki also appealed to parents to always monitor the behaviour of their children, have control over them, as well as ensure that they were always law abiding.

He called on the wealthy persons to always give out Zakkat and endowment to purify their wealth and complement government’s programmes of easing the suffering of the needy across the state.

Other items distributed include bags of rice, grinding machines, mattresses, among others.

