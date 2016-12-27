Solomon Arase warns Ibrahim Idris against Demeaning Past IGPs

The former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase, has revealed that his predecessors Mohammed Abubakar and Suleiman Abba, took 22 vehicles from the force when leaving office. Arase said this in reaction to the claim of Ibrahim Idris, the incumbent IGP, that he took 24 vehicles while retiring. Idris had said Arase illegally took 24 […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

