Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Solomon Arase warns Ibrahim Idris against Demeaning Past IGPs

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase, has revealed that his predecessors Mohammed Abubakar and Suleiman Abba, took 22 vehicles from the force when leaving office. Arase said this in reaction to the claim of Ibrahim Idris, the incumbent IGP, that he took 24 vehicles while retiring. Idris had said Arase illegally took 24 […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.