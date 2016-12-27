Somto, daughter of late Dora Akunyili, to wed Russian-trained doctor – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Somto, daughter of late Dora Akunyili, to wed Russian-trained doctor
TheCable
Somto Akunyili, one of the daughters of late Dora Akunyili, is set to get married to Chinonso Asuzu. The couple who are birthday mates started their romance in 2012 after being match-made by a mutual friend. After maintaining a long distance …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG