SON to destroy N400m sub-standard tyres – The Nation Newspaper

SON to destroy N400m sub-standard tyres
The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has an inventory of over N400million worth of substandard tyres awaiting destruction in its warehouses, the Director-General, Osita Anthony Aboloma, has said. The SON chief said the destruction is to serve …
