Song back from the brink after stroke
Vanguard
Former Cameroon captain Rigobert Song is fit again after a narrow brush with death when suffering a stroke in early October, he explained in an interview published by French daily L'Equipe on Saturday. “I'm back from the brink,” the former Liverpool …
Song astounded by physical state after waking up from coma
