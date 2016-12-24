Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Song back from the brink after stroke – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Song back from the brink after stroke
Vanguard
Former Cameroon captain Rigobert Song is fit again after a narrow brush with death when suffering a stroke in early October, he explained in an interview published by French daily L'Equipe on Saturday. “I'm back from the brink,” the former Liverpool
Song astounded by physical state after waking up from comaKing Fut

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.