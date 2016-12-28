Sony announces Britney Spears’ death in tweets, claims account was hacked

Fans’ hearts may have skipped a beat today when tweets purportedly from Sony Music Entertainment said “RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016” and “Britney spears is dead by accident! We will tell you more soon #RIPBritney.” The real Sony Music Entertainment quickly deleted those tweets and issued a terse clarification: “Sony Music Entertainment’s Twitter account was compromised.…

The post Sony announces Britney Spears' death in tweets, claims account was hacked appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

