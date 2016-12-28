Sony announces Britney Spears’ death in tweets, claims account was hacked
Fans’ hearts may have skipped a beat today when tweets purportedly from Sony Music Entertainment said “RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016” and “Britney spears is dead by accident! We will tell you more soon #RIPBritney.” The real Sony Music Entertainment quickly deleted those tweets and issued a terse clarification: “Sony Music Entertainment’s Twitter account was compromised.…
The post Sony announces Britney Spears’ death in tweets, claims account was hacked appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG