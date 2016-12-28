Pages Navigation Menu

Sony announces Britney Spears’ death in tweets, claims account was hacked

Posted on Dec 28, 2016

Fans’ hearts may have skipped a beat today when tweets purportedly from Sony Music Entertainment said “RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016” and “Britney spears is dead by accident! We will tell you more soon #RIPBritney.” The real Sony Music Entertainment quickly deleted those tweets and issued a terse clarification: “Sony Music Entertainment’s Twitter account was compromised.…

