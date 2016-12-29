Sophos outlines major cyber security threats in 2017
Sophos, a technology security company providing services across Europe, Africa and America says with variety of cyber security attacks in 2016 ranging from a high-profile DDoS using hijacked Internet-facing security cameras to alleged hacking of party officials during the US election, there is the tendency for increased attacks in 2017. The company further said that…
The post Sophos outlines major cyber security threats in 2017 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG