Tekno, Wizkid soar at MVP awards – Vanguard

Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Tekno were the biggest winners at the Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 held on 29 December at Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos. Tekno led all, winning a treble—Digital Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year and the Listeners Choice …
