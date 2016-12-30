Pages Navigation Menu

Tekno, Wizkid soar at MVP awards

Vanguard

Tekno, Wizkid soar at MVP awards
Vanguard
Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Tekno were the biggest winners at the Soundcity MVP Awards 2016 held on 29 December at Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos. Tekno led all, winning a treble—Digital Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year and the Listeners Choice …
