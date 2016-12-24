Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South Africa is responding to diversification efforts in Nigeria – Darkey – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
South Africa is responding to diversification efforts in Nigeria – Darkey
Vanguard
The Consul General, South African High Commission, Mr. Darkey Africa said South Africa and Nigeria need greater collaboration in response to the diversification efforts by the Nigerian government, especially in the area of Agricultural production, …
10 of the biggest African tracks of 2016: Tekno, Babe Wodumo and moreDaily Trust

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.