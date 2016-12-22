South Africa sack coach after outburst

Ephraim Mashaba has been sacked as South Africa Coach, despite leading the side to a crucial World Cup qualifying victory over Senegal last month, the country’s football association confirmed on Thursday.

A disciplinary committee found Mashaba guilty of several offences following his public outburst aimed at the association’s President Danny Jordaan and guests directly after the 2-1 victory over Senegal on Nov. 12.

Mashaba, who has had several scrapes with South African Football Association (SAFA) officials during four stints in charge of the side, was reportedly unhappy at what he perceived was a lack of support from his superiors.

“Due to the seriousness of the coach’s actions, we had to release our head coach with immediate effect,” SAFA CEO Dennis Mumble said in a statement.

“We shall immediately institute a search for a new

head coach familiar with African football

competition, who will be expected to continue the

quest to qualify for the world’s apex football

competition.”

South Africa are second in their qualification pool, behind Burkina Faso on goal-difference, having managed four points from their opening two games.

Only the top team in each pool will advance to the 2018 tournament in Russia.

The side did not qualify for the African Nations

Cup finals in Gabon starting on Jan. 14 and are

next in action when the 2019 Nations Cup qualifiers kick off in March.

The post South Africa sack coach after outburst appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

