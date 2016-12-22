Pages Navigation Menu

South Africa sack coach after outburst

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Football, South Africa, Sports | 0 comments

Ephraim Mashaba has been sacked as South Africa Coach, despite leading the side to a crucial World Cup qualifying victory over Senegal last month, the country’s football association confirmed on Thursday. A disciplinary committee found Mashaba guilty of several offences following his public outburst aimed at the association’s President Danny Jordaan and guests directly after the 2-1 victory over Senegal on Nov. 12.

