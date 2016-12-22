Pages Navigation Menu

South Africa sacks coach Mashaba over misconduct

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in South Africa | 0 comments

Mashaba 1

The South Africa Football Association, SAFA, has announced the dismissal from office of national team coach, Shakes Mashaba over allegation of misconduct. SAFA made public the sacking of the 66-year-old on Thursday through a press statement and on their Twitter handle. It wrote, “@BafanaBafana coach Shakes Mashaba has been released with immediate effect after being […]

