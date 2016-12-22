Pages Navigation Menu

South-East summit: Buhari saved himself by staying away – IPOB

Posted on Dec 22, 2016

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Thursday boasted that its threat stopped President Muhammadu Buhari from attending the South-East Economic and Security Summit. IPOB had earlier warned Buhari to stay away from Biafra land over alleged killing of Ndigbo at different locations. ‎DAILY POST reports that all the serving ministers from the zone as […]

