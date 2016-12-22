South East Summit: Obasanjo Moves To Appease Region For PMB

Ahead of today’s South-East Economic and Security Summit (SEESS), indications have emerged that the summit was a tacit attempt to shore up the perception index of President Muhammadu Buhari in the South-East region.

Sources from within the group further alleged that the move to bridge perceived gaps between the president and the region, enjoys the backing of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

President Buhari and Obasanjo, are billed to lead eminent personalities and delegates to attend the maiden edition of the SEESS 2016, holding at the Enugu State Government House, today.

The summit, which aims to address issues affecting the peace and development of the southeast, is organized by some top business, military, political, religious and community leaders from region.

Chairman of the summit, Professor Barth Nnaji, a former Minister had assured that, “All five Governors from the southeastern states will be participating at the Summit.”

The Buhari-led administration have been accused of marginalization the South east region. Specifically, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had on Monday told President Buhari to ‘stay clear’ of the region.

In a statement by its spokespersons, Emma Nmezu and Clifford Iroanya, the sessionist group also warned Igbo governors and other political leaders against hosting Buhari in Enugu or any other part of the South-East.

However, credible sources from region and within the summit have hinted that the event was tailored to begin a process of making inroads for the president in the region.

One of the sources stated that former president had in April this year met with governors of the South-East and some leaders of thought.

He stated that at the meeting, while the former president expressed opposition to the separationist agitation by a fringe section of the region, he also empathised with the region over its poor presence in the current administratio

