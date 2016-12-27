South-South APC chieftain, Senator Okpozo is dead
Report reaching DAILY POST has it that one of the political heavyweights in the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Senator Spanner Okpozo, is dead. The former Senator from Ozoro in Isoko North Council Area of the state, died on Monday. Our reporter is making effort to reach the family for details on the […]
