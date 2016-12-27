Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South Sudan pins hope on national dialogue for peace – Anadolu Agency

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Anadolu Agency

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
South Sudan pins hope on national dialogue for peace
Anadolu Agency
The announcement earlier this month by South Sudan's president of the start of a national dialogue in the war-torn country was a rare bit of good news amid the chaos that has so long prevailed there. However, it is still unclear how exactly this
South Sudan's Kiir vows to end war through dialogueSudan Tribune
Ethiopia's foreign policy is neutralWalta Information Center (blog)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.