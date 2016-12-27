South Sudan pins hope on national dialogue for peace – Anadolu Agency
|
Anadolu Agency
|
South Sudan pins hope on national dialogue for peace
Anadolu Agency
The announcement earlier this month by South Sudan's president of the start of a national dialogue in the war-torn country was a rare bit of good news amid the chaos that has so long prevailed there. However, it is still unclear how exactly this …
