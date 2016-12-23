Southampton Manager Claude Puel Insists They Don’t Need To Sell Virgil Van Dijk To Manchester City

Claude Puel insists Southampton can resist whatever cash is waved in front of them for Virgil van Dijk next month.

Manchester City are reportedly weighing up an eye-watering £50m bid for the Dutch defender when the transfer window opens.

“I think, for example, for Virgil the price will be the same in two or three years,” said the Saints boss.

“He can stay for two or three years with us. He’s an important player for the team.

“Also, along with Jose Fonte and Steven Davis, he is a captain of the team. He has a good personality, strong character, quality, and of course he will stay with us.”

