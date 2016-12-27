Southern Kaduna: Army arrests two with ammunition
Troops of 1 Mechanized Division of the Nigerian Army have intercepted two men carrying live ammunition in Kagoma Chiefdom in Southern Kaduna. General Officer Commanding the Division, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade disclosed this yesterday. The GOC, who was in the area to have talks with elders and youths of Kagoma Chiefdom, directed immediate deployment of […]
Southern Kaduna: Army arrests two with ammunition
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG