Southern Kaduna: Army arrests two with ammunition

Troops of 1 Mechanized Division of the Nigerian Army have intercepted two men carrying live ammunition in Kagoma Chiefdom in Southern Kaduna. General Officer Commanding the Division, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade disclosed this yesterday. The GOC, who was in the area to have talks with elders and youths of Kagoma Chiefdom, directed immediate deployment of […]

