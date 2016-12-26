Pages Navigation Menu

Southern Kaduna attackers will not know peace‎ – El-Rufai

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

el-rufai

Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai has condemned in strong terms Saturday and Sunday attacks in Goska, Kaninkon chiefdom in Jema’a Local Government Area, describing it as inhuman and handiwork of forces of darkness. El-Rufai in a statement sympathized with the families that lost their loved ones, while charging security agencies to redouble their efforts as the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

