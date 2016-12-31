Southern Kaduna killings: Buhari’s silence official endorsement of dastardly acts – CAN
The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence over the ongoing killings in Southern Kaduna, in the last few weeks, as an official endorsement of the dastardly and ungodly acts. Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Friday, the CAN’s National General Secretary, Rev (Dr) Musa Asake, said the recent defence by Buhari’s special […]
