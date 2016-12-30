Southern Kaduna killings: Human rights activists drag FG to UN

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has petitioned Ms. Agnes CALLAMARD, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, urging her to “prevail on the Nigerian authorities to halt further killings of innocent citizens in Southern Kaduna, and to urgently investigation recent allegations of killings of over 800 citizens mostly women, children and the elderly in that part of the country by suspected herdsmen, and to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice, and to provide reparations to victims” The organization also asked Ms. CALLAMARD to “request to visit Nigeria to conduct fact-finding mission into the circumstances surrounding the killings.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

