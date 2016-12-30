Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Southern Kaduna killings: Human rights activists drag FG to UN

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has petitioned Ms. Agnes CALLAMARD, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, urging her to “prevail on the Nigerian authorities to halt further killings of innocent citizens in Southern Kaduna, and to urgently investigation recent allegations of killings of over 800 citizens mostly women, children and the elderly in that part of the country by suspected herdsmen, and to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice, and to provide reparations to victims” The organization also asked Ms. CALLAMARD to “request to visit Nigeria to conduct fact-finding mission into the circumstances surrounding the killings.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.