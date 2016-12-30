Pages Navigation Menu

Southern Kaduna killings: SERAP drags FG to UN

Posted on Dec 30, 2016

southern-kaduna-killings

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has petitioned Ms. Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur on extra-judicial, summary or arbitrary executions, urging her to “prevail on the Nigerian authorities to halt further killings of innocent citizens in Southern Kaduna.” The group also demanded investigation into recent alleged killing of over 800 citizens, mostly women, children and the […]

