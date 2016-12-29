Pages Navigation Menu

Southern Kaduna killings: Youths donate relief materials to Goska victims

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News | 0 comments

A group under the aegis of Concerned Southern Kaduna Youths have donated relief materials to Goska residents who were attacked on Christmas eve by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The relief materials included over 500 blankets, 10 bags of Rice, 20 Cattons of Groundnut oil, among others. Mr. Ndi Kato, one of the contributors, expressed dismay over […]

