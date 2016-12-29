Southern Kaduna killings: Youths donate relief materials to Goska victims
A group under the aegis of Concerned Southern Kaduna Youths have donated relief materials to Goska residents who were attacked on Christmas eve by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The relief materials included over 500 blankets, 10 bags of Rice, 20 Cattons of Groundnut oil, among others. Mr. Ndi Kato, one of the contributors, expressed dismay over […]
Southern Kaduna killings: Youths donate relief materials to Goska victims
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG