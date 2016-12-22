Southern Kaduna: State Govt Has PMB’s Full Backing – el-Rufai

Following the imposition of a 24 hour curfew on three local government areas of Kaduna State due to violence, governor of the state, Malam Nasir el- Rufai said the state government has the full backing of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The three affected local government are ; Zangon- Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a .

Speaking to State House correspondents on Thursday after a meeting with President Buhari, Governor el- Rufai said the President has given him unqualified support to stabilize the state and bring all those responsible for the violation of the laws to justice.

“I came to brief the President about the situation in Southern Kaduna, what happened in the last few days and outlined to him the measures we have been taking as state government with the support of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Security.

“The President has given us unqualified support to stabilize the state and bring all those responsible for the violation our laws to justice. So, we have the full support of the President to move on and we quiet confident that things will return to normal very soon “,he said.

Asked on criticism trailing the plan to extend the curfew to Christmas he said “Well, we have curfew even on Christmas day but it is for twelve hours. People will be able to get out in the morning at 6am and be back at 6pm, it is because of the security situation.

According to him,the state government should not be held responsible for the curfew but rather the blame should go to those responsible for the violence that broke out in those parts of the state .

“We have not imposed curfew in other parts of the state, we had to impose curfew here because of the situation that was caused by irresponsible behaviour by certain people, He stated.

