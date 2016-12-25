Pages Navigation Menu

#SouthernKaduna Killings: Culprits Will Know No Peace – Gov. El-Rufai

Posted on Dec 25, 2016

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has condemned Saturday and Sunday attacks on Goska, Kaninkon chiefdom in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state, describing it as “inhumane and handiwork of forces of darkness.” In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan in Kaduna on Sunday, El-Rufai empathised and condoled with families […]

