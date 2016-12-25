#SouthernKaduna Killings: Culprits Will Know No Peace – Gov. El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has condemned Saturday and Sunday attacks on Goska, Kaninkon chiefdom in Jema’a Local Government Area of the state, describing it as “inhumane and handiwork of forces of darkness.” In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan in Kaduna on Sunday, El-Rufai empathised and condoled with families […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

