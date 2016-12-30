Pages Navigation Menu

Speaker Ekwee Ethuro summons senators for special sitting on Thursday

The Standard (press release)

Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro has summoned Senators for a special sittings on Thursday, 5th January 2017 to debate contested electoral law amendments. The special sitting is meant for discussing Electoral Laws (Amendment) Act 2016, that was approved …

