Speaker Ethuro pushes senate special sitting on election laws to January 5 – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Speaker Ethuro pushes senate special sitting on election laws to January 5
The Star, Kenya
Speaker Ekwee Ethuro has summoned senators for a special sittings on Thursday, January 5 to debate the contested electoral law amendments. In a gazette notice, the speaker said the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2016 will be the only business of the …
Speaker Ekwee Ethuro summons senators for special sitting on ThursdayThe Standard (press release)

