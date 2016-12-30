Speaker Ethuro pushes senate special sitting on election laws to January 5 – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Speaker Ethuro pushes senate special sitting on election laws to January 5
The Star, Kenya
Speaker Ekwee Ethuro has summoned senators for a special sittings on Thursday, January 5 to debate the contested electoral law amendments. In a gazette notice, the speaker said the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2016 will be the only business of the …
Speaker Ekwee Ethuro summons senators for special sitting on Thursday
