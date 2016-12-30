Spectranet: Internet provider 4G LTE Launches Full Speed Unlimited Gold Plan

The introduction of the unlimited plan is aimed at meeting the ever growing demand by subscribers for more data to consume.

Spectranet 4G LTE, the multi award winning internet service provider, in the spirit of the yuletide, has introduced a new promotional offer tagged full speed unlimited gold plan into its range of data plans for subscribers to enjoy.

David Venn, Chief Executive Officer, Spectranet 4G LTE, disclosed that the introduction of the unlimited plan is aimed at meeting the ever growing demand by subscribers for more data to consume as they continue to experience the great service of Spectranet. We decided to provide what the subscribers want as a listening and caring brand.

The unlimited data plan, according to him, at a price of Eighteen Thousand Naira (N18,000) for a one month subscription provides users with unlimited upload and download without worries or fear of poor connection.

The Unlimited Gold plan is designed for heavy data users that live an active lifestyle and who want to stay connected for a whole month to accomplish all their business and personal tasks.

“As you are aware, we take our rollover policy very seriously. All our existing customers who migrate to this plan will have their unused data warehoused in their account and this will be credited back to them should they choose to return to their existing capped plan” he said.

Aside the full speed unlimited Gold plan, we are also introducing a Unified Value Plan of 40GB for N12,500 only. As part of our effort to ensure that more people have access to the affordable quality internet service of Spectranet.

Mr Venn, said “as a brand that has enjoyed tremendous success in the market, it is important we show our subscribers that we appreciate them and listen to their needs. It is this appreciation that has led to the introduction of a sincere unlimited data plan in the market, which is the first of its kind and in a class that is different as we are a brand that prides itself on integrity; our unlimited plan is truly unlimited in the real sense of the word. For now, the Unlimited Gold plan is open to only Lagos and Ibadan customers, while customers in other cities will be activated later."

This year, Spectranet 4G LTE brand has been recognised by various institutions on the strength of the character of brand in the area of service offering, particularly customer satisfaction and it is only proper that during this yuletide, we show appreciation to the subscribers for great trust they have placed in the brand.

He concluded that the Spectranet brand is on a journey of excellence in the market and thus the investment in technology is on-going to the extent that the network is tuned up consistently to meet the ever growing demand from subscribers for video streaming. This resulted in Spectranet having the first Netflix server in West Africa.

