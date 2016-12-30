Sport federations get 7 days to submit 2017 programmes

Solomon Dalung, Minister of Youth and Sports on Friday directed sport federations to submit their programmes for 2017 within the first week of the year. Dalung, in his New Year message to Nigerians, said the early submission would give room for proper planning. “All federations, including the NFF, should avail the ministry of their programmes for 2017 to enable the government to scrutinise and plan for intervention appropriately.

