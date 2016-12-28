Sporting Gijon Make Bid For Newcastle’s Cheick Tiote

Cheick Tiote is wanted by La Liga side Sporting Gijon who have offered £850,000 for the defensive midfielder, reports the Daily Mail.

Gijon are looking to strengthen their side as they prepare for a relegation battle in the New Year, with the side currently third from bottom.

Tiote arrived at St James’ Park in 2010 and was a regular in the side, but has fallen out with Rafa Benitez and has only made one appearance this season.

Tiote saw moves to China and Turkey break down last summer, and is keen for a way out of Newcastle having made just one appearance this season.

He flew to Istanbul to sign for Galatasaray in the summer, only for a wrangle over agents’ representation to stall the deal and the Turks to then claim he had failed a medical.

Gijon are third from bottom in La Liga with only 12 points from 16 matche

