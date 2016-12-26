Sports Tourism as Catalyst for Economic Development: Lessons from Lagos State – Nigerian Observer
|
Nigerian Observer
|
Sports Tourism as Catalyst for Economic Development: Lessons from Lagos State
Nigerian Observer
When Governor Akinwunmi Ambode assumed office on May 29, 2015, he promised to further develop the economy of the state on three principal sectors' sports, tourism and entertainment. For many, the question then is why sports? How can sports achieve …
FC Barcelona sets up first Sub-Saharan academy in Nigeria
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG