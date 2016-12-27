Pages Navigation Menu

SSANU Battles UniAbuja VC Over Sack of Union Members

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has given the Vice Chancellor of University of Abuja, Prof. Michael Adikwu, 21 days within which to withdraw comments made against the leadership or face its wrath. The Vice Chancellor had recently suspended the university’s SSANU branch chairman, Comrade Jude Nwabueze, and Secretary, Comrade Nurudeen Yusuf, for …

