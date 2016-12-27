SSANU Battles UniAbuja VC Over Sack of Union Members
The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, has given the Vice Chancellor of University of Abuja, Prof. Michael Adikwu, 21 days within which to withdraw comments made against the leadership or face its wrath. The Vice Chancellor had recently suspended the university’s SSANU branch chairman, Comrade Jude Nwabueze, and Secretary, Comrade Nurudeen Yusuf, for …
