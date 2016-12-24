Staff recruitment, allowance increment not political – NSS – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Staff recruitment, allowance increment not political – NSS
GhanaWeb
The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has defended its decision to recruit new staff at its secretariat. According to managers of the scheme the recruitment was done in accordance with due process. The Secretariat also said the recent increase in the …
NSS reacts to staff recruitment, service 'alawa' issues
Ghana News Agency
