Stage Favorite ‘ITAN The Story’ Is Showing This January In Lagos Starring Yinka Davies, Saka (New Year Edition)

The thrilling stage play ‘ITAN The story’ produced by THESPIAN Family Theatre & Productions is back with the New Year edition from the 1st – 3rd January 2017.

ÌTÀN is set to be back on stage after hosting the biggest show during Christmas and is now showing in January in Lagos and it promises to be the best show this New year. This production features popular stage icons like Hafiz Oyetoro a.k.a ‘Saka’, Yinka Davies, Efe Mayford- Orhorha, Lara Akinsola, Nissi George, Paul Adams, Kunle Dada, Henry Arnold & more.

ÌTÀN the story is a total theatre production with rich drama, music and a blend of cultural and contemporary dance. The play also brings to the fore, the tension and misunderstanding that often exists between different age-generations.

ÌTÀN, written by Ayo Jaiyesimi founder of THESPIAN Family Theatre & Productions, showcases Àsìkò (‘Time’ personified) who intervenes in a feud between hotheaded village elder and his newly discovered ‘city, roller-coaster’ grandson. Both strongly rooted in their beliefs, refuse to shift their grounds in their battle for ‘generational’ supremacy. Àsìkò takes them on a journey into the past and the future and they both discover dark secrets that make them come to terms with the fact that they need each other to survive.

ÌTÀN (the story) is proudly supported by the Lagos State Government, Leadway Insurance, TVC, Nestle, Media Integra, City People, Ynaija, Bates Cosse, Afrinolly, WFM 91.7, 360Nobs, R2TV, Nutricima, Wilson Juice, UAC Foods, Nothing To Do in Lagos, Pulse NG, Fomo in Lagos, Living in Lagos, Pulse, Infobuddie, OloriSupergal, Penzaarville.

January Shows

Venue: National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos

Date: 1st, 2nd & 3rd January 2017

Time: 3:00pm & 6:00pm daily

Tickets: Regular Plus N1,000

Tickets are available at Partner outlets – MUSON Centre, Naija Ticketshop, Afritickets, Ozone Cinemas, FilmHouse Cinemas, Shoprite Stores, AriiyaTickets Silverbird Galleria, Ethnic Heritage Centre, Bogobiri, Terrakulture, Citrus Lifestyle, SLOT, HealthPlus (City & Palms Malls) and Ebeano.

Email for ticket booking – info@thespianfamily.com or call 07046380179

Join the conversation online using #itanstageplay to WIN Free tickets to see the show

Follow @Thespianfamily on Facebook/Twitter & Instagram

