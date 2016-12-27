Stakeholders canvass increased allocation to health sector

Stakeholders in the health sector at a retreat in South Africa organised by the National Institute for Legislative Studies (NILS) have called on the Federal Government to increase budgetary allocation to the health sector in the 2017 budget.

This, they said, should be in line with the Abuja Declaration of 2001, which recommends that a minimum of 15 per cent of the yearly budget be dedicated to health sector.

Communications Adviser to the Institute, Kanayo Nwajei, in a statement said the primary objective of the retreat was to deepen technical expertise and broaden the activities of members of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Health and Appropriation to improve systematic and effective oversight of the health sector in Nigeria.

The retreat was declared open by David Chapfika, Chairman, Committee of Finance, Parliament of Zimbabwe, while NILS Director-General, Ladi Hamalai, was represented by Yemi Fajingbesin, the Institute’s Director, Research and Training.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Lanre Tejuosho, assured that the National Assembly would ensure that the provision of the National Health Act, 2014 which stipulates that one per cent of the consolidated revenue fund be dedicated to the health sector is adhered to in the 2017 budget.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

