Stand Against Oppression: Mob dispossess policeman of rifle following misunderstanding

The mob were captured in a video engaging the policeman in a physical combat which the latter lose his rifle.

An unidentified policeman received a shabby treatment from the hands of a mob, who wrestled him and dispossessed him of his gun.

The incident happened in a western state yet to be identified.

A viral video which captured the brawl between the mob and policeman saw the law enforcement officer physically engage some men.

He was made to fall unto the ground as his rifle fell from his grasp.

A dominant voice in the video, suspected to be the recorder was heard raining curses at the policeman who was outnumbered and helpless.

He later resorted to entering a parked truck.

From the sightings in the video, it is suspected that the police officer may have been involved in an altercation with the truck driver.

