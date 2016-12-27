Standard of living in Nigeria has depreciated abysmally in 1yr- MASSOB

The Cross River State chapter of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Tuesday, decried the high cost of living in the country, saying it has inflicted untold hardship on the people with many of them dying from hunger and starvation.

MASSOB in a statement in Calabar, by its Public Relations Officer, Comrade Okon Effiom, said due to the current economic hardship most Nigerians can no longer afford to buy basic food items and medical bills, a situation he said has led to the loss of lives.

The statement read: “With the state of things, there are clear indications that the Nigerian state cannot no longer take care of its people which accounts for the failed system which has led to the high cost of living.

“Even at Christmas, a period characterized by celebration and merriment, many people could not afford to cook rice meal for their families which is the basic staple during such time because of high level of poverty in the land.

“The standard of living in the country has depreciated abysmally in just one year where the cost of basic items have quadrupled taking them beyond the reach of the ordinary person, and making them to easily succumb to diseases and death while some are unable to bear the situation which has resulted to them taking their own lives.

“Between last year, (2015) and this year, the cost of living has risen over 500 per cent which is way beyond the ordinary citizen which accounts for the high death rate through disease and suicide amongst our people.

“The state of affairs in the country gives credence to MASSOB’s struggle for secession through peaceful means to leave the Nigerian state and build a nation of their own based on the vision of Ralph Uwazurike.

“46 years after the Nigerian civil war, injustice is still being perpetrated against the people of Biafra especially the minorities as seen with the devastation of Odi in Rivers State, the handing over of Bakassi to Cameroon by the Nigerian government.

“We hereby call on President Muhammadu Buhari to let the people of Biafra go so that we can decide our fate and build our nation not to continue to languish in this unholy state called Nigeria.”

The post Standard of living in Nigeria has depreciated abysmally in 1yr- MASSOB appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

