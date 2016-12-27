Standards board advises motorists on tyre condition, safe driving – BusinessDay
|
BusinessDay
|
Standards board advises motorists on tyre condition, safe driving
BusinessDay
Director-General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Osita Anthony Aboloma, has cautioned motorists to take additional precautions as they convey passengers to and fro their different destinations in this Yuletide. Such precautions, Aboloma said, …
SON DG cautions motorists on tyres' condition
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG