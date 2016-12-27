Carrie Fisher inspired mental health sufferers by opening up over her own struggles – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Carrie Fisher inspired mental health sufferers by opening up over her own struggles
Daily Mail
Carrie Fisher has inspired thousands of mental health sufferers by opening up over her own struggles with illness. The legendary Star Wars actress battled bipolar disorder and was very public about the impact it had on her life all the way up to her death.
