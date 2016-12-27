Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60

Actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia Organa in Star Wars has died aged 60, after suffering a heart attack. A statement released by the family spokesman, Simon Halls on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, said, “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher […]

