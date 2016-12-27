Pages Navigation Menu

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60

Posted on Dec 27, 2016

Actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia Organa in Star Wars has died aged 60, after suffering a heart attack. A statement released by the family spokesman, Simon Halls on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, said, “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher […]

