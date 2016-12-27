‘Star Wars’ Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60
After suffering a heart attack, Carrie Fisher dies at age 60. The actress who suffered a heart attack on a flight from London was confirmed dead by Simon Halls, a spokesman for Fisher’s family. “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother passed away at 8:55am this morning,” […]
