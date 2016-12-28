Star Wars Actress Carrie Fisher Has Died Aged 60
American actress Carrie Fisher who best known for playing Princess Leia Organa in the massively popular space saga, Star Wars, died on Tuesday. She was 60. Fisher died four days after suffering a cardiac event on a flight from London, according to reports. Her daughter Billie Lourd said the actress passed away on Tuesday morning after being …
The post Star Wars Actress Carrie Fisher Has Died Aged 60 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG