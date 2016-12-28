Star Wars Actress Carrie Fisher Has Died Aged 60

American actress Carrie Fisher who best known for playing Princess Leia Organa in the massively popular space saga, Star Wars, died on Tuesday. She was 60. Fisher died four days after suffering a cardiac event on a flight from London, according to reports. Her daughter Billie Lourd said the actress passed away on Tuesday morning after being …

