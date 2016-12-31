Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stars that didn’t shine in 2016 – The Punch

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Stars that didn't shine in 2016
The Punch
Some stars came into the Nigerian music scene and like meteorite, they were up in the sky, shining like light and having so many fans endeared to their heats. But in 2016, it was as if their light started dwindling. When so many thought they might have

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.