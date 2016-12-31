Pages Navigation Menu

Start the Year with Laughter! Log on to www. Urlivestream.com to Watch Alibaba January 1st Concert Live

Posted on Dec 31, 2016

You are just a click away from Ali Baba‘s sstar studded concert featuring Mavin signed artist Reekado Banks & amp, Korede Bello alongside Harry Song, Bovi, Akproro, AY, Simi, Waje, Chidinma, Omawumi and a host of others. The star-studded event holds tomorrow. Date: Sunday, January 1st, 2017. Time: 6pm Click www.urlivestream.com to watch it live […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

