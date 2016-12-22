Startimes launches DTT platform in Daura

By Rita Okoye

Startimes has launched its Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform in Daura, Katsine State.

The unveiling of the DTT decoder was remarkable to the people of the North as NTA Startimes network extended its reach to the historical centre of heritage in Daura.

Speaking on the development, the representative of Director General of NTA, Mr. Maxwell Loko, said NTA Startimes, which showcases entertainment and lots more has been present in about 80 cities in Nigeria and just added Daura.

“Now the good people of Daura will have the opportunity to enjoy digital life and more with small amount of money. They can watch television contents that will educate and entertain them under different TV stations, especially NTA Hausa farin wata TV, Dadin Kowa, Liberty TV and so many other interesting TV channels such as NTA Parliament, NTA Sports, Indian movies, news and current affairs.

He also added that the Startimes model television is very easy to install and watch, as the network now moves from the urban centres to the rural areas so as to sustain the consumers’ enjoyment of digital entertainment.

The representative of National Broadcasting Cooperation, Mohammad Alhaji Nanu expressed his joy with the coming of StarTimes to Daura..

Mohammad, stated the initiative will enable the people to have the chances to be part of global sports, entertainment and news.

Organisers of the event, the management of Farin wata TV under the leadership of UMAR Faruk Musa expressed their readiness to keep delivering interesting Hausa movies and documentaries for the enjoyment of the subscribers.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

